A stretch of Interstate 75 dedicated to Kimra J. Skelton

The Ohio State Highway Patrol dedicated a stretch of Interstate 75 in Miami County in memory of Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector Kimra J. Skelton last week. Skelton was killed in the line of duty in November 2019.

The Kimra Skelton Memorial Highway marker is displayed in both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 75, between State Routes 41 and 36.

“Today’s highway dedication is in remembrance of Kimra, a devoted motor carrier enforcement inspector of the Ohio State Highway Patrol,” Trooper Charles A. Jones said. “Her attention to detail in dealing with commercial vehicles transporting hazardous materials, and ensuring the safe operation of commercial motor vehicles within Ohio, is what service with a purpose looks like.”

Skelton was killed when her vehicle was struck while she was parked in a crossover.

She joined the Patrol in October 2005 as a traveling dispatcher assigned to the Piqua District Headquarters. In 2017, Skelton was promoted to a motor carrier enforcement inspector.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.