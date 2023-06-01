© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ohio sending more help to patrol Texas border again

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published June 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine at a fence at the US-Mexico border in Texas. DeWine said he was there to "receive a briefing from the Texas Department of Public Safety on the humanitarian crisis at the border and the work to prevent fentanyl drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States."
For the second time in two years, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will send Ohioans to help with border control at the request of the Texas governor.

Fourteen Ohio State Highway Patrol officers will go to Texas to help local authorities with security at the border there, DeWine said.

And it's not the first time Ohio has sent help to the Lone Star state. In 2021, Ohio state troopers helped Texas with the same duty.

In fact, Ohio has had a continuous presence there since October 2020, when more than 100 members of the Ohio National Guard were deployed. Since that time, hundreds more have gone there and 125 remain on active duty at the border right now.

A new rotation of 50 Ohio National Guard members is set to deploy to Texas this October.

Jo Ingles
