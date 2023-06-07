WYSO Public Radio hires new development and marketing director

Yellow Springs, Ohio — Coming on board as WYSO Public Radio is poised for continued significant growth, long-time local fundraising professional Amanda Burks has joined the WYSO team to lead donor and grant development, as well as the station’s marketing efforts.

Burks has raised more than $22 million through capital campaigns and through general fund raising events in her 15-plus year career in Dayton, for such iconic local nonprofits as Ronald McDonald House Charities, Hospice of Dayton Foundation and the Dayton Art Institute.

She also has several years of experience in strategic marketing, having worked as vice president of vellaInc. Public Relations and Marketing Communications.

General Manager Luke Dennis said he is eager to work with Burks to build on the institutional and individual donor development that he and Major Gift Officer Sara Woodhull have been leading for the past three years.

“Amanda is a natural leader, a strategic thinker and an excellent communicator with proven nonprofit fundraising and marketing experience,” he said. “She also has great connections in this community, and I know that she will help us expand general support as well as funding for such projects as our new headquarters in Yellow Springs, our satellite studio in downtown Dayton and the unique programming that the Center for Community Voices produces.”

“Having been an avid listener and sustaining member for many years, I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the organization in a new and meaningful way,” said Burks, who also will manage grant development and lead the station’s membership, marketing and event staff to grow listenership and raise WYSO’s profile. “WYSO has long been a pillar of our community, and with so much growth on the horizon, this is an exciting time to join the team.”

