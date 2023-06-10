Fresh Air Weekend: 'Succession' creator Jesse Armstrong; Elliot Page

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

We ask the creator of 'Succession' everything you wanted to know about the finale: Was Kendall going to jump into the river? Why did we keep seeing Logan in the bathroom? Creator Jesse Armstrong and executive producer Frank Rich answer all in this wide-ranging interview.

Two summer suspense novels delight in overturning the 'woman-in-trouble' plot: Megan Abbott's Beware the Woman centers on a pregnant newlywed who finds herself isolated in her husband's family cottage. Katie Williams' My Murder is told from the perspective of a murdered woman.

In a climate rife with hate, Elliot Page says 'the time felt right' to tell his story: For much of his life, the Canadian actor experienced gender dysphoria that made him extremely uncomfortable in his own body. "It's like a constant noise," he says. His new memoir is called Pageboy.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

We ask the creator of 'Succession' everything you wanted to know about the finale

Two summer suspense novels delight in overturning the 'woman-in-trouble' plot

In a climate rife with hate, Elliot Page says 'the time felt right' to tell his story

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.