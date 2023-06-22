New national standards aim to improve transparency in newborn care

Preterm babies often spend time in neonatal intensive care units while they recover from birth complications. But not all hospitals have the staffing and equipment needed to care for the most serious health conditions.

Now, The American Academy of Pediatrics has come out with its first set of national standards to evaluate levels of neonatal care.

Boston neonatologist Ann Stark will lead a team that will use the standards to verify if hospitals are meeting requirements so that families and physicians can make the best decisions about newborn care. She speaks with Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes.

