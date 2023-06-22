Sheetal Sheth says kid's books can deal with big feelings. 'Always Anjali' takes on identity

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with actor and children’s book author Sheetal Sheth.

Sheth’s “Anjali” series of picture books centers around an Indian-American girl finding joy in her heritage. Her “Making Happy” book is about a child coping with her mother’s cancer.

Sheetal Sheth is the author of “Always Anjali.” (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

Book excerpt: ‘Always Anjali’

By Sheetal Sheth

