Sheetal Sheth says kid's books can deal with big feelings. 'Always Anjali' takes on identity

Published June 22, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
The cover of "Always Anjali" by Sheetal Sheth. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with actor and children’s book author Sheetal Sheth.

Sheth’s “Anjali” series of picture books centers around an Indian-American girl finding joy in her heritage. Her “Making Happy” book is about a child coping with her mother’s cancer.

Sheetal Sheth is the author of “Always Anjali.” (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

Book excerpt: ‘Always Anjali’

By Sheetal Sheth

