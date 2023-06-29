Jayland Walker protesters file lawsuit against city of Akron claiming unlawful arrests

Protesters have filed a lawsuit against the city of Akron, Mayor Dan Horrigan and the Akron police officers over mass arrests following last July’s protest of the police killing of Jayland Walker. Plaintiffs include people who weren’t even protesting.

"The response from Akron was frankly striking in how oppressive their response was to these protests," Sarah Gelsomino, a partner with the law firm that filed the suit, said.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 24 plaintiffs and alleges infringement on protesters' rights by Akron police officers between July 3 and 7 of last year.

"At the core, this is a civil rights lawsuit about false arrest, malicious prosecution and unlawful uses of force against these protesters and also a violation of their First Amendment right," Gelsomino said.

The unlawful use of force pertains to use of pepper spray and other violence by police officers, Gelsomino said.

"Many of these people were subjected to pepper spray and other kind of chemical weapons without any legal justification when they didn't present any kind of threat, when there was no legitimate purpose or justification to use them," Gelsomino said, "and some of our plaintiffs were actually beaten by police."

Several of the plaintiffs were protesting the killing of Jayland Walker, who was shot just days earlier by eight Akron police officers. But many people who were arrested just happened to be downtown, Gelsomino said.

“One of our plaintiffs is a student who was doing a summer program at the University of Akron trying to get back to her dorm. She was arrested," Gelsomino said. "People who were going out to dinner were arrested, and then other people who were engaged in protest activity, in protected free speech and expression, were also arrested.”

Many protesters were trying to leave the area when they were arrested, Gelsomino said.

“A lot of people actually were trying to get to their cars, and police officers and police vehicles had blocked their cars in," Gelsomino said. "So they couldn’t get out.”

Additionally, the suit claims the police reports and the charges brought against the protesters were riddled with inaccuracies.

"They say that individuals were arrested at times and places where they actually were not arrested by officers who were not there," Gelsomino said.

The suit further alleges that the curfew the city instituted that was used as an excuse for the mass arrests was unlawful.

"13 minutes after it was signed, it apparently went into effect," Gelsomino said, "and people were just rounded up off the streets without any warning or any opportunity to disperse."

The curfew was also too broad and therefore unconstitutional, Gelsomino said.

Many protesters who were arrested were held for several days, Gelsomino said, adding that this is a tactic to stop protests.

"Police keep individuals in custody longer in order to prevent them from coming back out into the streets and also to chill other people's First Amendment free speech rights," Gelsomino said.

The lawsuit is seeking an injunction against the police department’s alleged unlawful practices.

"They're seeking money damages," Gelsomino added. "However, those are to be determined by a court or a jury."

The city brought charges against those arrested, causing nearly a year of litigation before all charges were either dropped or the protester was acquitted.

The Walker family filed a lawsuit against the city and police department earlier this month.

In a statement, the city said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

