© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police across Indiana to increase impaired driving patrols around July 4th holiday

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 29, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
The side of a police vehicle. There is a blue stripe on top of a black strip running horizontally along the car, with text that reads "Dial 911" and "Police"
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
Indiana police agencies are receiving federal funds to increase patrols to help curb impaired driving.

Drive sober or get pulled over – and they really mean it for the next week.

Police across Indiana will increase patrols around the July 4th holiday to help curb impaired driving. The increased patrols from June 30 to July 8 are made possible through federal funding.

The number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities did decline slightly in Indiana in 2022 – down from 115 to 110. But law enforcement leaders are reminding people that impaired driving is about more than alcohol. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute said drug-impaired driving is a growing concern.

The state will also offer its Sober Ride campaign from June 29 through July 4. People in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis can get $15 off Uber and Lyft rides between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. You can get access to the credits at SoberRideIndiana.com.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
Indiana
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith