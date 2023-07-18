SCOTUS affirmative action decision continues the debate over the 14th Amendment

The Supreme Court just struck down affirmative action at most universities last month. The majority ruled that race-based policies violate the 14th Amendment.

That amendment gave citizenship to formerly enslaved people and ensured equal protection under the law.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sheryll Cashin, a law professor at Georgetown University and author, about the 14th Amendment, why it was created and how it’s being interpreted today.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.