'Wait Wait' for July 22, 2023: Live in Portland with Damian Lillard!
This week's show was recorded at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Damian Lillard and panelists Helen Hong, Luke Burbank and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Bomb versus Bombshell, A Burning Question, A Cab Above
Panel Questions
Smoky Eye
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories of Kim Kardashian saving someone's life, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: With NBA icon Damian Lillard
Damian Lilliard is a legend of both the Portland Trail Blazers and the NBA. He's known for his last-minute buzzer-beaters, so we ask him about Buzzard Eaters: people who eat like buzzards.
Panel Questions
Wrinkled Romance, Not So Smiley, Last Shell & Testament
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Football Footfalls, Eco Ale, Inked Investments
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after Barbenheimer, what the next big blockbuster double feature will be.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.