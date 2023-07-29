'Wait Wait' for July 29, 2023: With Not My Job guest Randall Park

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Karen Chee, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Randall Park and panelists Tom Bodett, Zainab Johnson and Josh Gondelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

ET Phone Washington; Twitter Exec X's Out Twitter; A Fun New Excuse

Panel Questions

You Can Leave Your Hat On, But Take These Off

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone taking a bold stand, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Randall Park, the person, about Randall Park, the mall

For some, being a triple-threat actor/writer/comedian is enough, but not for Randall Park, who decided to add "director" to the list with his debut Shortcomings. He may be the most famous person named Randall Park, but can he answer our questions about the most famous abandoned mall named Randall Park?

Panel Questions

What is Phubbing; A Jobs Trend for People Who Hate Jobs; The Enterprise Ensuite

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Rocky Road for Cookies; A Robot Feels the Heat; Candy that Pairs Well With Hot Dogs

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big revelation at the next UFO hearing.

