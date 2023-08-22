Pence welcomes Trump at GOP debate, though former president likely a no-show

It’s extremely unlikely Donald Trump will appear onstage with his fellow candidates at Wednesday’s Republican debate in Milwaukee.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he hopes his former running mate attends — and is ready if he does.

Trump recently posted on social media that he won’t attend the first Republican presidential primary debate this cycle. Instead, he will reportedly do a recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Pence, though, said he would welcome Trump’s presence onstage in Milwaukee.

“I’ve debated Donald Trump a thousand times — just not with the cameras on,” Pence said.

Pence said he hopes the debate will be an opportunity for voters to get to know him better. That includes highlighting differences between him and Trump on issues such as changes to Social Security and Medicare, and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“Candidly, the differences I have with my former running mate have as much to do with different visions for the American future,” Pence said.

Pence said he wants to make long-term changes to Social Security and Medicare that he argues will ensure the programs remain viable into the future. He said Trump is ignoring the issue.

And he said the former president is not supportive enough of Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.

Pence is one of eight candidates set for the GOP debate.

