Blendon Township Police fatally shot 21-year-old pregnant woman outside of Kroger store

A Blendon Township police officer shot and killed a 21-year-old pregnant woman outside a Kroger on Thursday afternoon and have not released further details on what led to the shooting.

The Franklin County Coroner identified the person shot as Ta'Kiya Young and confirmed she was pregnant. She was pronounced dead at 8:24 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case and declined to provide any details of what led to the shooting citing the ongoing investigation. They confirmed the shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store on South Sunbury Road.

WOSU has requested any incident reports or summaries of the shooting in addition to body camera footage and any internal communications about the incident in the hours following the shooting.

The Blendon Township Police Department referred all questions to BCI.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.