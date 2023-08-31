© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anne Hathaway to become first woman to lead Indiana Republican Party

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 31, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT
A headshot of Anne Hathaway, a White woman with brunette hair, wearing a cream turtleneck and a cream jacket.
Courtesy of the Indiana Republican Party
Anne Hathaway was unanimously elected by the Indiana Republican Party's central committee to become state party chair, the first woman to hold that position.

The Indiana Republican Party has a new chair — and she’s making history in the job. The party’s central committee on Thursday unanimously elected Anne Hathaway to replace outgoing chair Kyle Hupfer.

Hathaway becomes the first woman to lead the Indiana Republican Party and only the second woman to lead a major party organization in state history.

She has worked in politics for decades, including running her own public affairs company in Indiana. She currently serves as the state’s national committeewoman on the Republican National Committee. And Hathaway also helps lead the Lugar Series, a program that has helped prepare hundreds of women to work in public service and politics.

READ MORE: Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer stepping down after more than six years in charge

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

In a statement, outgoing chair Kyle Hupfer called Hathaway one of the best political minds in the country. Hupfer is leaving his role at the state party after more than six years, reportedly to help Brad Chambers run for governor.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
Indiana
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith