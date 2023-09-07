'Billion Dollar Heist' documentary tells of one of the greatest cyber thefts ever

A group of cyber thieves pulled off one of the biggest heists in history. Crossing continents and timezones, they entered the world’s most secure banking systems and came just one spelling mistake away from swiping one billion dollars.

The new documentary “Billion Dollar Heist” tells the true story of the attack on the Central Bank of Bangladesh and the Federal Reserve Bank in New York.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with the main narrator, Misha Glenny, a journalist and author who about cyber theft often.

