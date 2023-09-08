Embattled Ohio Rep. Bob Young announces resignation

Ohio Rep. Bob Young, who has twice been arrested on domestic violence charges, has submitted a letter of resignation to House Speaker Jason Stephens.

In his letter, he wrote that serving in the house has been the "honor and privilege of a lifetime," but cited the allegations against him as a distraction.

"I will be vigorously defending myself, and I'm looking forward to personal and legal vindication as the court process plays out," he wrote. "I was hopeful that this matter could be resolved before this point, but I can no longer deny the distraction that this matter has caused the Ohio House of Representatives as an institution, as well as my colleagues, with whom I serve."

There have been mounting calls on Young to resign. Gov. Mike DeWine and half of his fellow Republicans in the Ohio House had called on Young to step down. His resignation is effective October 2, 2023.

Young, who lives in Green, was formally charged in July with two misdemeanors after allegedly hitting his wife and fighting with his brother following a fundraiser.

Young was accused of slapping his wife in the face and throwing her phone into the pool as she tried to call police. Several hours later, Young was accused of going to his brother's house and fighting with him, with Young eventually going through a glass door. Young's wife later sought a temporary protective order.

Afterward, Young apologized and said he was seeking counselling, but refused to resign.

Young issued a statement after that incident, apologizing to his friends, wife and children. He said his behavior was “inappropriate and out of character” and that he’d “had some drinks.”

Young was then arrested following a traffic stop early on on August 29 and accused of violating a restraining order.