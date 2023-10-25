© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early voting in the Nov. 2023 election is underway. Here's everything you need to get up to speed >>

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on Meta lawsuit

Published October 25, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT
Rhe logos of the Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and their parent company Meta. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)
Rhe logos of the Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and their parent company Meta. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

Colorado is leading a joint federal lawsuit along with dozens of other states against Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

The states allege Meta intentionally uses features designed to get children and teens addicted to social media sites, which in turn impacts their mental and physical health.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser for more details.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.