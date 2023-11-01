'Exposed' podcast charts gynecologist's abuse and Columbia University's failure to stop it

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.

A new podcast has shed light on the story of a New York gynecologist’s decades-long trail of patient abuse and the cover-up of his behavior by his employer, Columbia University.

In ‘Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University‘ from Wondery, reporter Laura Beil unfurls the story of Dr. Robert Hadden, who assaulted hundreds — perhaps thousands — of unsuspecting patients and the efforts to bring him to justice while his employer sought to keep it all under wraps.

Podcast host Beil joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to tell him the story which was reported in collaboration with ProPublica.

