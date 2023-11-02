It's best in show for kids and their animals at the American Royal Livestock competition

The American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City, Missouri, attracts thousands of competitors each year to show off their livestock. This includes many children and teens who raise and show their animals.

Eva Tesfaye of Harvest Public Media produced this audio postcard.

Riley Stucker, 18, and his Duroc pig at the American Royal Livestock Show. (Courtesy of Carlos Moreno/KCUR)

Catalina Cutshaw, 15, ushers her sheep into the show ring during the American Royal Livestock Show. (Courtesy of Carlos Moreno/KCUR)

