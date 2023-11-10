Is BravoCon just another way for a deep-pocketed media platform to exploit reality TV stars?

Around 25,000 reality television fans flocked to Las Vegas for the annual BravoCon, which featured stars from “Real Housewives,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm” and more. The event came after Vanity Fair investigated claims of alleged abuse at Bravo’s shows, and as some past stars advocated for reality stars to unionize.

