© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeWine establishes task force to look at Ohio's youth corrections system

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Sarah Donaldson
Published November 14, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST
A gavel in front of books and the scales of justice
Bruno Weltmann
/
Shutterstock
A gavel in front of books and the scales of justice

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state has formed a task force to examine, and propose solutions to, problems within the state’s juvenile justice and corrections system.

Dubbed the Ohio Juvenile Justice Working Group, the panel will look at both the Department of Youth Services statewide and its county partners, many of which oversee youth prisons. It will eventually assemble recommendations on everything from physical safety to reentry programs to health services, including mental health.

"The extent of the look will be really determined by the working group themselves," DeWine said. "But I'm asking them to look at issues having to do with population, issues having to do with workforce, ratios between the number of people who are in the system as well as the number of people who are working."

But staffing woes are of major concern, DeWine told reporters Monday afternoon as he outlined the priorities of the new task force.

"Not only the difficulty of recruiting staff, but frankly, the difficulty in keeping staff," DeWine said.

Although DeWine did not directly cite it, his announcement to establish the panel—dubbed the Ohio Juvenile Justice Working Group—came days after The Columbus Dispatch and its affiliated papers published a lengthy investigation into the system. That investigation highlighted a system that is often chaotic and plagued by understaffing and recidivism.

Current and former juvenile judges and prosecutors task force, assisted by four state lawmakers. They include:

  • Judge Anthony Capizzi, a retired Montgomery County juvenile court judge
  • Gabriella Celeste, the policy director for the Schubert Center for Child Studies
  • Melissa Day, juvenile division chief for the Stark County Prosecutor's Office
  • Judge Amy Lewis, Greene County juvenile court judge
  • Judge David Stucki, a retired Stark County juvenile court judge

Tom Stickrath, a former director of both the Department of Youth Services and Department of Public Safety, will serve at the helm of the panel as chair. It has yet to schedule its first meeting, according to a media release from the governor's office.
Sarah Donaldson
Sarah Donaldson covers government, policy, politics and elections for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. Contact her at sdonaldson@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Sarah Donaldson