Holcomb to name new state comptroller Tuesday

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST
Tera Klutz speaks into a microphone attached to a lectern. Klutz is a White woman with dark, slightly graying hair, wearing a green top.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana State Comptroller Tera Klutz announced in September she would resign, effective Nov. 30, 2023.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will name a new state comptroller Tuesday, replacing Tera Klutz, who announced her resignation two months ago.

Klutz announced in September that she would resign from the statewide office less than a year into her new, four-year term.

In a statement, she said she wanted to return to the private sector and spend more time with family.

The position recently changed its name from state auditor to state comptroller, a switch Klutz spearheaded to more accurately reflect the office’s duties. And Klutz is the third consecutive auditor/comptroller to leave office early.

Her replacement can serve out her term, which expires in 2026.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Indiana
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith