OSHP report states semi followed vehicle too closely in Licking County crash that killed 6 people

Crash investigators believe a semi was following a Nissan Murano too closely prior to a crash that killed three high school students and three adults from Tuscarawas County earlier this month.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol report released Monday evening revealed more details about the five-vehicle crash on Nov. 14, including the sequence of events that led to the fatal accident. Dash camera and body camera footage also gave a perspective of one of the responding OSHP troopers.

The report states the chain of vehicles traveling in front of the semi all began braking and the truck crashed into the Murano that was in front of it, overriding it. The truck then crashed into the Pioneer Trails charter bus causing a fire in both vehicles; the bus crashed into a Toyota Highlander in front of it making it veer into the left lane; and the bus then rear-ended another semi-truck that was leading the chain of cars. That semi was only traveling 10 mph as the vehicles were approaching the scene of another crash that occurred an hour before.

Three occupants of the first passenger car that was traveling with the charter bus died in the crash. Three Tusky Valley students aboard the charter bus also died in the crash.

Those who died have been identified as:



John W. Mosley, 18, of Mineral City

Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar

Katelyn N. Owens, 15, of Mineral City

Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre

Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar

Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar

The body camera footage showed that when the OHSP trooper arrived on scene, he immediately asked other responding officers if everyone was off the bus. The other officers told him there might still be kids on the bus but they couldn't get to them.

The trooper radioed it in and grabbed a fire extinguisher from his vehicle. But as he ran toward the bus, other people who got out of their cars to help told the trooper there was still a person inside the Toyota Highlander that was struck and was in the left lane. The trooper pulled that man out of the vehicle and directed other people to bring him to safety.

The trooper then headed to the bus and entered it. The bus was still ablaze and the trooper yelled, calling out for any other occupants in the bus and used the fire extinguisher. After about a minute, the trooper exited the bus and asked people to find the bus driver and get a head count for people who were on the bus.

The trooper later told another man, "I went back there as far as I could. I couldn't see anything but that fire."

As the trooper walked around the scene of the crash, he talked to several people who said they had broken legs and ankles and was told someone was receiving CPR and that another person couldn't feel their legs.

The report stated none of the drivers were under the influence of drugs or alcohol or were distracted.

The report also stated the rear semi was owned by Mid-State Systems in Hebron and was traveling from Topton, Pennsylvania to the East Liberty, Ohio Honda Plant. The report stated it was carrying 420 non-hazardous, non-spillable batteries.

OHSP and the National Safety Transportation Board are investigating the crash and no charges have been filed as of Tuesday.

This is a developing story.