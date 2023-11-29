Why the $100 billion pledged to help developing countries cope with climate change isn't enough

Developed countries promised poorer nations $100 billion a year in climate financing by 2020. But that pales in comparison to what the developing world needs to deal with rising temperatures.

Now, wealthy countries are preparing to set a new funding target. However, no matter what goal they set, they have a terrible track record of delivering the money they promised. And that money is crucial for global efforts to fight climate change.

NPR’s Julia Simon reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.