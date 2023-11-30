Mystery respiratory illness sickening dogs in more than a dozen states

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) says a mystery illness making dogs sick has spread to at least 14 states.

Ohio is not among them, but veterinary health experts in the state are monitoring the situation closely.

Dr. Jeanette O’Quin is an associate professor for the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine who studies infectious disease management and outbreak response in companion animals.

"We don't know more than we do know at this point," O'Quin said. "We don't know if there's a new illness on the scene, a new pathogen that's making dogs sick, or if this is just cases of the many other pathogens that we know cause these same symptoms. We are actively looking into that, though."

O'Quin said dog owners should look out for symptoms similar to other upper respiratory infections—coughing, runny nose or discharge. Often infected dogs will also become lethargic or listless and lack energy, she said.

"Pay attention. If you see signs of illness in your dog, make sure you contact your veterinarian so they can be evaluated, so they can be tested and so they can be treated if needed," she said.

O'Quin said it's a good idea to make sure your dog is up-to-date on vaccines. "Many of the causes of upper respiratory infection are vaccine-preventable, or at least reduce the risk if they're properly vaccinated."

She also said these types of infections are more common in places where dogs are gathered together, such as boarding kennels and dog parks.

"We often see a spike around this time of year in the fall, just like we see with colds and flu in people. And so you can just avoid those kinds of settings, make sure they get plenty of exercise, plenty of attention and food and water, make sure they're vaccinated," she said.