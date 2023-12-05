Indiana appeals court set for hearing in religious freedom lawsuit against abortion ban

Whether Indiana’s near-total abortion ban violates some people’s religious freedom will be under the microscope in the Indiana Court of Appeals Wednesday.

A group of anonymous women and the organization Hoosier Jews For Choice sued the state in September 2022, arguing the abortion ban infringes on their religious beliefs.

A Marion County judge agreed, ruling the ban likely violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The state tried to appeal that ruling directly to the Indiana Supreme Court, which denied the direct appeal.

Instead, the case will go through the normal appeals process. And its next step is this week’s hearing before a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals.

However that panel eventually rules, the case will almost certainly be appealed to the state Supreme Court — meaning a final outcome in this legal challenge to the abortion ban is many months away.

