Holcomb's final year priority is expanding 'awareness and access' to existing state resources

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the top priority for his final year in office will be providing more "awareness and access” to existing state resources.

Holcomb is heading into his eighth year as governor, term-limited from running for another term.

He said too many state programs, such as job training, are working for some people but aren’t being used by others who could benefit from them.

“And you can just drown in the sea of acronyms or state programs and wonder if it’s available to you,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said part of the work will focus on helping people connect what they hear about state government to their own lives.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

As an example, Holcomb noted that the Indiana Economic Development Corporation has had more capital investment in the last two years than it had in the first 12 years since it was created. But what does that mean to the average Hoosier?

“This CapEx means opportunity,” Holcomb said. “They know it means an average career of $75,000, $36.07 [an hour] and where those opportunities are.”

Holcomb said he’ll be traveling the state more in his final year as part of that outreach.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.