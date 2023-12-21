Can Colorado remove Trump from the ballot?

Should former President Donald Trump be “disqualified” from running for president under a provision of the Constitution? That’s a big question the U.S. Supreme Court may soon take up.

At issue is a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that Trump should be removed from the state primary ballot. The court cites the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone who takes an oath to preserve the Constitution and then participates in an insurrection, from ever running for office again.

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Laurence Tribe joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

