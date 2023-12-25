Israel intensifies military operation in southern Gaza

In the Middle East, Israeli ground, navy and air forces are intensifying military operations in southern Gaza.

70 people were killed in Israeli attacks on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza. Casualties across Gaza are now believed to number about 20,000. Israel is also reporting 15 soldiers killed in Gaza since Friday.

The violence comes days after a United Nations resolution called for increased humanitarian aid, but not a ceasefire.

Stephen Ryan is the rapid deployment coordinator for the International Committee of the Red Cross.

