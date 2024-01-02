Ohio allocates millions to enhance higher ed tech programs

Ohio legislators are making a $40 million investment into state universities, community colleges and career centers.

The allotment of funds will fuel the state’s Super RAPIDS grants. Eighty-one higher ed institutions will use the money to enhance their advanced technology-driven programs.

Governor Mike DeWine said this investment is vital as companies, like Intel, bring new jobs to Ohio.

“We have to invest in our kids, we have to invest in our adults,” DeWine said. “$40 million dollars will give the equipment to really learn and stay up to speed so they can move right into the private sector.”

Lt. Gov. John Husted says students will get better machines to train on.

“It’s the most modern equipment money can buy being put in our colleges, universities and career centers to help people get the skills for everything coming our way,” Husted explained.

Students will be trained for advanced manufacturing, IT, cybersecurity, broadband/5G, healthcare, and robotics.

Intel’s Kevin Hoggatt said this investment gives his company confidence Ohioans will be ready to fill new job openings.

“Intel’s investing $20 million to build two leading edge semiconductor chip manufacturing facilities here in Ohio. That first phase will require 3,000 employees to operate,” Hoggatt said.

List of schools in our area receiving a portion of the $40 million grant: