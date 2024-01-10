© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
A sensory-friendly 'Nutcracker' at the San Francisco Ballet

Published January 10, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST
Sasha De Sola in Tomasson's "Nutcracker." (Courtesy of Reneff-Olson Productions)
Sasha De Sola in Tomasson's "Nutcracker." (Courtesy of Reneff-Olson Productions)

The San Francisco Ballet gave a special performance of seasonal favorite “The Nutcracker” for audiences with sensory challenges including autism and cognitive and physical disabilities.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes attended a performance with her family, she speaks with dancer Jacob Seltzer-Rios and Jasmine Yep Huynh, associate director of education for the San Francisco Ballet.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.