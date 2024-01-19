Gaza experiencing 'endless chaos and growing despair' according to inside account

The humanitarian situation in Gaza grows more dire as the Israel-Hamas war continues to rage in the besieged enclave. Palestinians have limited access to food, clean water and medicine, while disease runs rampant in the crowded shelters housing displaced Gazans.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA), tells Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd the conditions he witnessed in his recent visit to Gaza.

