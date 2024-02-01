2024 tax changes, explained

Tax season is officially underway. The filing period opened this Monday.

As is the case every year, new brackets, forms and deductions abound. It can be complicated to keep on top of it all so friend of the show Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money” and a CBS News business analyst, joins host Scott Tong for some essential pointers.

Find more tips from Schlesinger here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

