House Speaker Huston says Lucas shouldn't have flashed holstered gun at students

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) should never have flashed his holstered handgun during a conversation with students at the Statehouse.

First reported by The Statehouse File, a video shows Lucas talking with students from Muncie who were at the capitol for a gun safety rally. The controversial Republican lawmaker briefly opens his suit jacket to reveal his firearm.

Huston said he reviewed the video and spoke to Lucas about it.

“I thought the kids and Representative Lucas engaged in a civil discussion about a very sensitive topic,” Huston said. “But I told him how I felt and we’ll move forward.”

Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie), whose district includes the students’ school, called on Lucas to apologize. Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said Lucas’s action was in “poor taste.”

“Unfortunately, it’s a signal to the kids that maybe you’re not welcome here,” GiaQuinta said. “And that should never happen in the Statehouse.”

Lucas has faced scrutiny several times before in his nearly 12-year legislative career, including for racist and sexist social media posts and a DUI last year.

