Proposed state rules governing gender treatment in Ohio could be released soon

Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed rules on gender-affirming care for minors that could affect adults in Ohio are still being developed. Those are separate from a state law banning gender transition treatment for minors and trans athletes in girls’ sports that takes effect in April.

One deadline for public input on those rules has passed, but another is coming soon.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services is working on administrative rules for those who diagnose gender-related conditions and provide gender transition services.

The deadline for public input on those has passed, and DeWine said the revised rules will be released in a few days.

“This is going to come fairly quickly. You know, we've been looking at those comments. We've listened to those comments. We never had any intention to limit access," DeWine said. “If you look at the comments, some of them frankly don't fully understand what the rules are. And so I think there's a disagreement about the facts. But others raised an issue about access. And so, we did not in any way intend to limit access.”

The Ohio Department of Health is developing rules on reporting data and on standards for facilities treating gender-related conditions. The deadline for commenting on those proposed rules is Monday.