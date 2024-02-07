© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘The main character is the voter’: How one small newsroom is covering the election

Published February 7, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST
Selection of stories from Prism's One Year Post-Roe series, which featured interviews with 13 reproductive health and justice advocates about the devastation and the future of abortion rights after the Supreme Court's June 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Courtesy of Prism)
Selection of stories from Prism's One Year Post-Roe series, which featured interviews with 13 reproductive health and justice advocates about the devastation and the future of abortion rights after the Supreme Court's June 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Courtesy of Prism)

Some voters feel underrepresented in the election coverage we often hear in mainstream media. A nonprofit newsroom called Prism is working to change the narrative by centering the election’s impact on citizens.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ashton Lattimore, editor-in-chief of Prism, to conclude our series into 2024 news coverage priorities.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.