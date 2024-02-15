How a Palestinian-American translator refugee in Egypt is resuming a normal life with his family

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, thousands of Palestinian residents have been displaced, and many have fled Gaza. Many people with foreign passports were able to get out, but were heartbroken to leave friends and relatives behind.

We reconnect with a Palestinian-American translator who managed to get his family out of Gaza and into Cairo, Egypt, where they are trying to rebuild a normal life.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.