Second juror dismissed in Jason Meade murder trial, causing deliberations to restart

The Franklin County judge overseeing the murder trial of former Franklin County SWAT Deputy Jason Meade announced a second change to the jury during Thursday afternoon deliberations.

Judge David Young said the court had to replace another juror with an alternate juror Thursday afternoon, which is the second one during deliberations. Young did not say why the juror was dismissed, but the change will cause deliberations, which began Wednesday, to restart once again. Deliberations also had to restart Thursday morning because of another jury change.

Currently, there is only one alternate juror left.

Meade is charged with two counts of murder and one county of reckless homicide for killing Casey Goodson Jr. in December 2020. Meade has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jurors also asked several questions Thursday about how justification can apply for each charge in addition to other questions.

Deliberations are expected to continue Thursday afternoon.