Kids Count data: Indiana children see improvements in overall wellness

Overall child well-being in the state has improved in recent years, according to a new report from the Indiana Youth Institute. However, the organization said state leaders can do more for children’s health, education and economic welfare.

IYI President and CEO Tami Silverman presented data from the 2024 Indiana KIDS COUNT Data Book at the Statehouse Monday. The data provides indicators on the health, education and economic well-being of children across the state.

“Here in Indiana, we want the best for every student, and we should expect nothing less,” Silverman said.

The report breaks down data into categories of health, family and community, education and economic well-being. Indiana is ranked 24th in the nation for children’s overall wellness. It was ranked 28th last year.

The report also shows disaggregated data about various populations within the state and provides county-specific information for many of the indicators. The IYI plans to hold local State of the Child events for individual counties in March and April.

This year’s report shows significant gains in graduation rates, which rose from over 86 percent to nearly 89 percent. Indiana currently ranks 13th in the country in education.

Silverman noted third grade reading, sixth grade math, and attendance as areas Indiana can improve on to help Indiana’s students be more successful.

There was also a decrease in the number of children in foster care, and the percentage of children without health insurance dropped from nine percent to six percent.

Silverman said the rates of drinking, smoking, vaping, illicit drug use and teen birth are also dropping.

“Our younger generation are quick learners,” she said. “Perhaps they’ve seen the effects of our bad choices and they’re learning to do better.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Silverman said Indiana has improved overall in every category the organization uses to measure youth wellness, but there is still work to do.

“In Indiana, the state of the child is good, but not quite good enough,” she said. “Think about that – 24th is still in the middle of the country.”

The report shows childhood obesity, high housing costs and poverty are still significant barriers to children’s wellness throughout the state.

Silverman said Indiana must focus on reading, math, and keeping kids in school to ensure the success of future generations.

The report shows nearly 60 percent of students fail to attend school regularly. It also found 59 percent of third through eighth graders lack key foundational reading skills, and the same percent of that group of students are not proficient in math.

Silverman also said the state must find solutions to high infant mortality rates and high numbers of child and teen deaths. She added Black and multiracial children are three times more likely to die before their first birthday.

She encouraged state leaders to work together toward to improve conditions for Indiana’s children and decrease disparities for the state’s Black and multi-racial youth.

“We know that we can do better,” Silverman said. “And we know that, in fact, we must do better.”

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.