Why a Michigan coalition wants Democrats to 'vote uncommitted' in protest of Biden's Israel support

With the Michigan Primary in just five days, a coalition of Democrats is asking voters

to do something unexpected: vote ‘uncommitted.’

The “Listen to Michigan: Vote Uncommitted” campaign wants people to protest the Biden administration’s reluctance to back a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and continued funding to Israel by withholding their primary votes.

The group’s campaign manager, Layla Elabed, says the coalition was created primarily by Arab Americans but has expanded to become ethnically and religiously diverse. Host Scott Tong talks to Elabed about the movement, its goals and whether it’s succeeding.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.