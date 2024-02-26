Bill to secure industry's use of certain toxic PFAS stalled in committee

It’s unclear if a bill to change the definition of toxic PFAS in Indiana will move forward. It was stalled in a Senate committee on Monday.

Among other things, exposure to the chemicals has been linked to kidney cancer, problems with the immune system, and developmental issues in children.

Indiana manufacturers want to exempt certain PFAS chemicals from the definition — so they can continue using them to make things like medical devices, drugs and cars. But the bill’s opponents said it would also allow them to make other, non-essential products that make people sick.

The bill already passed the Indiana House. It was due for a vote in the Senate Environmental Affairs Committee on Monday — but it never happened. The committee chair, Sen. Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell), said right now the bill isn’t necessary — Indiana hasn’t proposed any rules limiting PFAS in manufacturing.

“So at this time, I’m going to not take action and we’re adjourning the meeting for the day," he said.

Since this is the last week for standing committees to meet, it doesn’t look good for the bill. But the legislative session isn’t over yet — it’s possible the language could get slipped into another bill.

