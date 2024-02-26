Indiana Senate approves loosened regulations for unlicensed child care homes

Regulations of home-based child care will be loosened by legislation approved by the Indiana Senate Monday.

HB 1102 increases the number of children allowed in child care homes from five to seven — which doesn’t include any children in the home who are relatives of the owner. It also allows those homes to care for kids longer, from four to six hours a day.

Sen. Greg Walker (R-Columbus), the measure’s sponsor, said parents and families need more child care options and the bill aims to provide them.

“Making sure that home care providers have the ability to get the costs down and work with families to provide additional capacity without being regulated out of business,” Walker said.

Sen. J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) said increasing the number of children who can be in those unlicensed homes goes beyond the levels national experts recommend.

“Making child care more accessible at the risk of child safety is something that I absolutely cannot support,” Ford said.

The Senate passed the bill along party lines. It now heads back to the House, which can vote to send it to the governor or take it to conference committee for further work.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.