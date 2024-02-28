© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Tornado suspected in storm, damage reported in Clark County

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published February 28, 2024 at 10:56 AM EST
Dark blue circle with white triangles and words reading Clark County Emergency Management Agency
Seal of the Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA)

Tornados are suspected after severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail blew through parts of southwest and central Ohio on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Tornado warnings were issued for portions of Montgomery, Greene and Clark counties when weather radar indicated possible rotation in thunderstorms over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Damage has been reported at the Airway Shopping Center in Riverside.

Storm damage has also been reported southeast of Springfield, including hail the size of eggs. Clark County Sheriff officials are asking people to avoid the State Route 41 area where damage and downed power lines were observed.

A shelter for those displaced by the storms is at the Madison Township Hall at 35 South Chillicothe Street in South Charleston.

Over 10,000 residents were without power as a result of the storms according to AES and First Energy.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage to confirm if any tornadoes touched down during this morning’s storms.
Ohio News Daily View
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO. They grew up in Hamilton, Ohio and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism in June 2023. Before joining WYSO, her work has been featured in NHPR, WBEZ and WTTW.
