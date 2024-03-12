Ohio Supreme Court permanently disbars attorney for repeated rape of child

The Ohio Supreme Court has permanently disbarred an attorney from Allen County for repeatedly raping a child.

Amber Goodman, of Elida, pleaded guilty in 2022 to unlawful sexual contact with a minor. She served eight months in prison and is now on supervised release.

Court documents state that Goodman and her boyfriend engaged in sex repeatedly with the man's 13-year-old daughter.

In their ruling, justices criticized the criminal prosecution saying it allowed Goodman to plead guilty to a single count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

A three-member panel of the Board of Professional Conduct found that Goodman had committed professional misconduct and recommended that the board indefinitely suspend her from the practice of law with no credit for the time she has served under her interim felony suspension.

The justices lashed out at Goodman writing in their opinion "she lacks the moral character necessary to practice law in this state, and in these circumstances, disbarment is the only sanction sufficient to protect the public from further misconduct."