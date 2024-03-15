Carleton College President reflects on admitting students after SCOTUS decision

Nearly a year ago, the Supreme Court struck down race-conscious college admissions. Now, colleges are navigating new territory in admitting students for next year.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Alison Byerly, President of Carleton College, about how the school is trying to achieve diversity after the court’s decision.

