Holcomb signs bill that torpedoes Gary lawsuit against gun makers, sellers

A lawsuit by the city of Gary against gun makers and sellers is likely over after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Friday torpedoing the suit.

The legislation bans any community in the state from suing the gun industry ever again, even if they do something illegal, with very limited exceptions.

Critics of HEA 1235 said lawmakers interfering in an ongoing lawsuit should be out-of-bounds. But Holcomb said he doesn’t have a problem with it.

"It wouldn’t be the first time, so it’s not unprecedented," Holcomb said. "This is where issues and policies that affect the state as a whole are appropriately debated."

Republicans backing the bill said the attorney general should have the sole responsibility to bring government suits against the gun industry.

Gary’s lawsuit has been going on for 25 years, in part because Indiana lawmakers have tried to end it before.

