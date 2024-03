The world’s leading authority on food insecurity says northern Gaza is on the brink of famine and half the enclave’s population could reach the deadliest levels of hunger by July.

Jamie McGoldrick, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Palestine, joins us to discuss what needs to be done to get more food into Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.