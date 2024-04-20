Fresh Air Weekend: Salman Rushdie; Diarra Kilpatrick, a.k.a. 'Diarra From Detroit'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Two nights before the attack, Salman Rushdie dreamed he was stabbed onstage: Rushdie was onstage at a literary event in 2022 when he was attacked by a man in the audience: "Dying in the company of strangers — that was what was going through my mind." His new book is Knife.

Tierra Whack springs to the forefront of hip-hop creativity on a new album: The Philadelphia rapper and singer is known for her playful side, but she widens her subject matter on World Wide Whack, with emotions ranging from ecstatic happiness to the deepest despair.

A first date turns into a whodunit in 'Diarra from Detroit': Growing up, when Diarra Kilpatrick watched murder mystery shows with her grandmother, she never saw Black women driving the narrative. She seeks to change that in her new new BET+ series.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

