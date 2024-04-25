New airline rules make it easier to get refunds for delayed or canceled flights

The Biden administration is imposing new airline regulations to hold them accountable for canceled or significantly delayed flights. Taking effect over the next two years, the new rules will require airlines to issue consumers automatic cash refunds within a few weeks.

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with transportation analyst Seth Kaplan to break down the new regulations and the industry response.

