Akron Mayor Shammas Malik announces engagement to girlfriend Alice Duey

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik can now add wedding planning to his priorities for his first year in office.

Malik proposed to his girlfriend Alice Duey over the weekend in Paris, according to the city’s social media accounts.

“Mayor Malik and his girlfriend Alice Duey got engaged this weekend in Paris and are very excited to share the news with the community. Congratulations Alice and Mayor Malik!” the post reads.

Photos from the post show Malik proposing to Duey in a boat on the Seine with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

On his personal Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, accounts, Malik wrote, “Alice Duey, I love you always and forever.”

Malik has mentioned Duey in comments during his campaign for mayor and after he assumed office, including most recently in his State of the City address in April.

“I also want to take a moment and thank Alice Duey, for bringing happiness and joy to my life each and every day,” Malik said.

Dozens of people responded to Malik’s posts with their congratulations, including Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

“Congratulations, my friend!! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness!” Bibb wrote on X.

Duey is a dance instructor at Martell School of Dance, according to the company's website, and is also listed on Summit County's court-appointed child advocates website as a child advocate.